Hunt’s Chili Kits Recalled Due To Potential Presence Of Salmonella In Spice Packet

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A limited amount of Hunt’s Chili Kits have been recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the chili seasoning packet contained in the kit, according to a press release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The chili seasoning used in the packet originated from a supplier who informed Conagra Brands, Inc. of the potential presence of Salmonella in a raw material used in the chili seasoning.

Salmonella was not found in the finished product supplied to Conagra Brands, but the company has decided to recall the product “out of an abundance on caution.”

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of this product to date.

The product covered by this recall was distributed in retail stores, military commissaries and online nationwide in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below:

Item Description UPC MFG/Lot Code Best By Date HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619500 Apr 04, 2018 HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534622200 May 01, 2018 HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619600 Apr 05, 2018

The press release states that no other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Conagra Brands is cooperating with the FDA on this recall and is working with customers to ensure the packages are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.