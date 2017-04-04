Interstate 49 Construction Requires Overnight Lane Closures In Benton County.

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures this week, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department officials.

Crews will be paving along the outside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49.. The outside lanes will be closed between Southeast Walton Boulevard at exit 85 and mile marker 87 to allow for construction.

The construction work has been extended through April 15 due to weather conditions.

The overnight lane closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday, April 15.

The project includes widening 3.5 miles of I-49 to three lanes in each direction. The work extends from Highway 62/102 to Highway 72 and includes constructing auxiliary lanes from Highway 62/102 toward Southeast Walton Boulevard.

The construction is expected to be complete in late 2017.