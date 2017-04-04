× Malik Monk Declares For NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, KY. (KFSM) – After spending just one season at Kentucky, Malik Monk is ready to make the jump to the NBA.

The Bentonville product announced Tuesday that he plans to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and will sign with an agent.

“After taking some time with my family and reflecting on this season, I have decided to enter my name into the 2017 NBA Draft,” Monk said. “As a little kid, these are words that I could only dream of saying. For that I am very grateful and thank God. I would like to thank Coach Cal for helping me evolve my game and become a more complete basketball player. You pushed me all season to be my best and taught me the true meaning of team and sacrifice. KP (Kenny Payne), thank you for mentoring me on and off the court and helping me perfect my craft while guiding me through the entire process. I want to thank all of the coaches and support staff for investing time and energy in my future and helping me mature as a young man. Month by month I have grown and matured on and off the floor because of you guys.”

Monk led the Wildcats with 19.8 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, including 39 percent from 3-point range. Kentucky went 32-6 and reached the Elite 8 before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina at the buzzer.

“Malik is a special talent,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “With Malik you’re talking about a superior athlete with skills and an ability to score that make him truly unique. What I love about Malik is that, as the season went on, he learned how to help our team win by doing more than just score. He became an efficient player who I believe will make an immediate impact at the next level.”

Monk became Kentucky’s all-time leading freshman scorer with 754 points and made 104 3-pointers. Monk was named a second team All-American