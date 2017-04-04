Mobile Home Blocks Traffic Along College Avenue In Fayetteville

Posted 12:04 pm, April 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:47PM, April 4, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A mobile home caused quite the traffic jam in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning (April 4) after it got lodged at the intersection of College Avenue and Rolling Hills Drive.

The driver of truck pulling the mobile home said his brakes overheated and went out as he was driving, and he wasn’t able to stop, police on scene said. The driver blasted his horn when he came up to a red light at College Avenue and tried to make it through the intersection by turning right.

However, a truck coming through the intersection collided with the mobile home, police said. The driver of the truck received a minor head injury, but is expected to be okay.

Afterward, the mobile home stuck out into the intersection, which caused a bit of a backup for drivers passing through the area.

