Peacemaker Music Festival Announces Summer Lineup

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The lineup for the Peacemaker Arts and Music festival was revealed on Tuesday (April 4), and Gov’t Mule and Jamey Johnson will be headlining the event.

Jamey Johnson will take the stage in Downtown Fort Smith on Friday, July 28, along with Andy Frasco & The U.N., Natalie Stovall, and North Mississippi Allstars.

Gov’t Mule will headline on Saturday, July 29. Split Lip Rayfield, Greyhounds, and Hayes Carll will join Gov’t Mule on Saturday.

On Sunday, July 30 area churches will hold a gospel-style brunch at 10 a.m. The “praise God and pass the biscuits” tradition aims to “feed the hungry and hungover,” and will feature gospel choirs and motivational speakers, according to a release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (April 7) at 9 a.m. Early bird pricing starts at $39 for two-day tickets and $129 for VIP tickets, and goes up from there.