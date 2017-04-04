Razorback Baseball Invites Man’s Best Friend To The Ballgame For Bark In The Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Baum Stadium's Hog Pen will turn into the "Dog Pen" on Tuesday (April 4), when Bark in the Park returns to Fayetteville.

The event is a night for Razorback baseball fans to take their dogs to the baseball park. There will be fun giveaways, plus a costume contest for the dog with the most Razorback spirit.

Purina is sponsoring the event, so each dog that comes will be given a collapsible water bowl and treats.

Kevin Trainor, assistant athletic director, said it's a great opportunity to combine people's passion for their dogs and baseball.

"We've had a really great response in years past," said Trainor. "People love being outdoors and love bringing their dogs with them."

Tickets are $8, which covers the dog plus its human. There is a limit of one dog per person and you must fill out a waiver.

Before heading to Bark in the Park, be sure your dog: