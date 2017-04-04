Russellville Man Spots Gator On Walking Trail

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — A Russellville man’s photos of an alligator spotted on a walking trail are going viral on Facebook.

Lance Stephenson sent one of the photos to our CBS affiliate THV11. He said that his friend Randy Hardy of Russellville discovered the gator on the Bona Dea walking trail.

There is a sign warning that are gators are in the area, but not many sightings have been reported recently.

“Finally after almost six years of living in Russellville, we walked up on a trail in the woods off the main path, and there it was,” Stephenson said.

“It let me get pretty close, never hissed or anything, but he did show me those pearly whites!!”

Stephenson said the gator was anywhere from 5’5 to 5’8 but he didn’t get an exact measurement.

“The highest concentration of alligators in Arkansas are usually found in the southwest and southeast regions of the state, but it’s not unusual to find them elsewhere,” said Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.