Senior Catcher At The Center of Lady Bulldogs’ Success

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - For the first time in four years, Greenwood doesn’t have their ace Victoria Taylor on the mound, but Kayla Cartwright has continued the legacy of great pitching as she’s allowing just more than a run per game

"I knew it was going to be big shoes to fill," said Greenwood junior Kayla Cartwright. "I knew I had to come out there and I had to show what I got because she left such a good thing behind. I worked hard all offseason to get better."

We knew she was ready to step in and us not miss a beat," said Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey. "She’s definitely stepped up her junior year."

Catcher Sydney Parker was there to help Cartwright transition to the starting role. The senior is even in charge of calling the pitches for her

"This is the first year he has let the catcher call them," said Sydney Parker. " It’s exciting and nerve-racking all at the same time too because one bad pitch called could result in a home run or a game-winning hit for the other team."

Parker is not just key defensively for the Lady Bulldogs. She also leads the pack at the plate with a batting average over .400.

"With runners in scoring position, her batting average is almost .600," said Sockey. "So when runners are on she steps it up she’s clutch she really likes the big situations when the game is on the line"

With another strong team offensively and defensively Sockey and Greenwood are not satisfied with anything less than another deep playoff run.

"We are expecting to be in the state final game again this year if all goes well."