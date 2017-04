× Severe Watch Until 9pm: Storms From 7pm-11pm

Storms should develop in NE Oklahoma and move into NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area this evening.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be along the warm front.

Storms along I44 in NE Oklahoma and SW Missouri will have the greatest risk of tornadoes.

Hi-Res data shows the storms in Oklahoma at 7pm moving east.

The latest run of HD Futurecast shows the storms affecting the majority of us at 9pm.

-Garrett