× Storms Expected 7pm-9pm

Thunderstorms have developed across Eastern Oklahoma and are moving east-northeast into our area.

Storms will primarily pose a hail risk and numerous reports of large hail up to golfball size have occurred in and around the Tulsa area.

The tornado threat is not zero but it’s not exceptionally high either.

The threat for rotating storms will be maximized in the vicinity of the warm front closer to NW Arkansas.

The threat for storms is expected to end by midnight if not earlier.

-Garrett