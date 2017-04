× Tornado Causes Damage In McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Missouri (KFSM) — A tornado touched down in Goodman, Missouri on Tuesday evening (April 4), according to our CBS affiliate KOAM.

The tornado touched down in the area at about 6:45 p.m. and apparently stayed on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes.

There is confirmed damage to an elementary school, a fire station and homes in that area.