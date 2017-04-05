× Arkansas Parole Board Recommends Clemency For Death Row Inmate

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — On Wednesday (April 5) the Arkansas Parole Board recommended that a death row inmate be granted clemency.

The board held executive clemency and victim input hearings for two death row inmates, Kenneth D. Williams and Jason F. McGehee on Friday (March 31), reported affiliate THV11.

The board voted 6-1 to grant clemency to McGehee, 40. The lone objector voted against clemency for McGehee saying that the sentence was not considered excessive, and giving reasons of the nature and seriousness of the offense and the age of the victim.

The board voted 7-0 against granting clemency for Williams. The board gave the following reasons: nature and seriousness of offense, multiple victims, and the sentence was not considered excessive.

Although the Arkansas Parole Board makes clemency recommendations, the power is ultimately up to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.