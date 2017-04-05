× Arvest Bank Kicks Off 1 Million Meals Campaign

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arvest Bank has kicked off the seventh year of the 1 Million Meals campaign. The campaign runs though June 3 to raise awareness about food insecurity.

1 Million Meals is a two-month, bank-wide effort to provide one million or more meals to those in need. Every donation made supports local families through local food partners.

According to research done by Arvest Bank, more than 12 percent of American households are food insecure. They lack access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members.

The state of Arkansas ranks second among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

1 Million Meals challenges bank associates, customers and community members to participate in fundraising efforts and nonperishable food drives to fight hunger in more than 120 communities.

Arvest said that spring can be a critical time for donations for food pantries. Donations made during the holidays are wearing thin and food banks are trying to stock up for additional request for food during the summer.

Every dollar raised through 1 Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.

Arvest has raised more than 9.6 million meals for families throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. More than $1.6 million in funds have been directly given to local food partners.

This year, Arvest branches in Northwest Arkansas and the River valley are partnering and working with the following 29 local food partners:

Helping Hands, Bentonville

Oasis Food Bank at Village Bible Evangelical Free Church, Bella Vista

Loaves & Fishes, Berryville

Johnson Community Foundation, Clarksville

Elkins Meals on Wheels, Elkins

Flint Street Fellowship, Eureka Springs

The Ambassador Club, Farmington

Life Source International, Fayetteville

M&N Augustine Foundation, Fayetteville

Salvation Army, Fayetteville

7hills Homeless Center, Fayetteville

United Way of Fort Smith, Fort Smith

Community Services Clearinghouse, Fort Smith Metro

Marysville Bible Church Food Pantry, Gravette

Open Arms Food Pantry, Huntsville

Madison County Senior Activity & Wellness Center Meals on Wheels, Huntsville

The Grace Place, Lincoln

First Baptist Church of Lowell Food Pantry, Lowell

NWA Food Bank, Lowell Operations Center

River Valley Regional Food Bank, Mena

Paris 1st Christian Church, Paris

Prairie Grove Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Prairie Grove

Bright Futures of Pea Ridge, Pea Ridge

Samaritan Community Center, Rogers

River Valley Food 4 Kids, Russellville

The Manna Center, Siloam Springs

Compassion Center of NWA, Springdale

Springdale Public Schools, Tyson and Jones Elementary Schools, Springdale

West Fork Elementary School Backpack Program, West Fork

To get involved in 1 Million Meals you can purchase a paper fork for $1 at Arvest branch locations. Each paper fork purchased provides the equivalent of five meals for hungry families and directly benefits local food partners.

You can also drop off nonperishable food items at the nearest Arvest branch location. Food items will be delivered to food partners for distribution.

To redeem Arvest Flex Rewards for a donation, visit the Arvest Flex Rewards website and click on the 1 Million Meals banner.