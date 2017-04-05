× Bannon Bumped From National Security Council

(CNN) — Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, according to a senior administration official.

An official says Bannon was only on board to oversee now-ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s work to “deoperationalize” the National Security Council from the broad purview it had under Susan Rice.

It was an nontraditional role for a political hand like Bannon to have a role on the high-level policy council.

The White House has sought to give back a lot of control to the Defense Department and other national security agencies.