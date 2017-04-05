Benefits of Weekend Workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - If you don’t have time for the recommended five 30 minute workouts each week, you’re in luck. New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests you can gain similar fitness results if you cram all 150 minutes of exercise into your weekend.

Higher intensity workouts can also reduce the amount of required exercise time by almost half, but be careful about getting hurt in high intensity workouts. If you’re over 40, you may want to get a doctor’s approval first.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System