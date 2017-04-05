× Bill Allows Cashless Payments For Lottery Tickets

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A bill allowing debit card and non-cash payments for lottery tickets will soon become law, according to a release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Act 876 will allow businesses the option to accept debit cards and non-cash payments for the purchase of lottery tickets. The bill will become law in late July or early August.

The law is not mandatory and allows retailers discretion on whether they will accept debit cards or non-cash payments for lottery tickets.

The bill does not allow for buying lottery tickets with any form of credit or deferred payment.