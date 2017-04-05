× Garrett’s Blog: Blustery With Rain All Evening

The low pressure that caused the severe weather yesterday continue to exit our area with blustery northwest winds continuing.

Occasional passing showers will continue into late evening with chilly temperatures falling into the 40s later tonight.

Windy will continue to be breezy out of the northwest around 30mph.

Skies will be clear on Thursday morning with chilly temperatures and morning lows likely down into the 40s to even upper 30s across valley locations.

-Garrett