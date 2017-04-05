Greenwood Family’s Home Burns After Lightning Strike

Posted 4:33 pm, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:36PM, April 5, 2017

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A Greenwood family had to evacuate their home in Tuesday night’s (April 4) downpour after a bolt of lightning caught their home on fire.

The Richardsons said they were getting ready for bed on Tuesday night when a bolt of lightning struck the roof of their home.

They said smoke filled the home within minutes, but the couple was able to make it out safely.

“They were wrapped in the arms of neighbors and friends in that community,” said Travis Cooper, Sebastian County deputy director of emergency management. “We do realize there was a cat that was also in the home, and based on what the homeowners say, it also got out as well.”

Around 25 firefighters were called to battle the blaze.

“We had the Greenwood City Fire Department, we had EMT Fire Department and we had White Bluff, Rye Hill Fire Department respond to that fire,” Cooper said.

The fire started just after 9 p.m. emergency crews said.

