Hogs Hammer Grand Canyon In Game One Of Doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Grand Canyon struggled to find the strike zone in the first two innings against Arkansas before rain postponed the game until Wednesday.

When the game resumed, Arkansas made sure to bring their bats.

The Razorbacks quickly added four runs onto their lead and then plated five additional runs in the late innings as the Razorbacks posted a win in the opener of a doubleheader, 11-2.

Evan Lee led Arkansas with three hits while Chad Spanberger, Jared Gates and Eric Cole each had a pair of base hits for the Hogs. Cole and Gates each homered in the third inning, the second frame after the game was resumed.

Weston Rogers picked up the win as he threw three innings while striking out three. Grand Canyon was forced to use four pitchers in the first four innings before the flood gates opened late in the game.

Game two was scheduled to start approximately at 5:20 pm.