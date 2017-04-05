Insurance Institute For Highway Safety Addresses Speed Limit Increase Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- After Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill that could lead to speed limit increases on interstates, the state highway department announced its plans to do a lengthy study before considering the change. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety (IIHS) says it has seen increased safety concerns with similar changes.

For nearly 50 years, IIHS has been studying different aspects of America's highways and interstates.

"Our main purpose is to reduce crashes, to reduce injury in crashes and to just overall improve the highway safety picture," Charles Farmer, IIHS vice president for research and statistical services said.

Speed limit increase is becoming a popular topic around the country and now a possibility here in Arkansas.

"You can increase speed limits and a lot of states are doing it and considering it," Farmer said. "But keep in mind, you're going to see more deaths. That's the evidence; it's overwhelming over the years."

Research from the institute finds that just a five mph increase to speed limits can lead to an increase in traffic deaths. Studies from IIHS show nearly 33,000 people were killed in the last 20 years.

"When you're up at higher speeds, any minor increase in speed just raises your risk of death exponentially," Farmer said.

Even the most popular argument doesn't convince those at the institute.

"It's a common argument that you should raise the speed limit because everybody is already speeding," Farmer said. "But what happens when you raise the speed limit is they go even faster."

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said it plans to take its time researching roadways in Arkansas before approving speed limit increases. The department alerts drivers to not expect speed limit signs to change any time soon as it considers accident statistics and other measures before coming to a final decision.

Danny Straessle, highway department spokesman said the stretch of I-49 between Alma and Fayetteville would be a likely candidate for a speed limit increase.