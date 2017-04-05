× Three Men In Jail Following Fort Smith Club Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Three men have been arrested following a shooting at a nightclub.

Carlos Hernandez-Garcia, who is an undocumented immigrant, is facing felony first-degree battery, according to police. He is also being held in jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold (ICE). He has no bond.

Carlos Santos-Cortez of Fort Smith was also arrested in connection with the matter, and is facing felony second-degree battery. He was released Sunday evening from the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

The reported shooting happened Sunday (April 2) shortly before 4 a.m. at El Azteca Night Club on North 10th Street, according to police. Police didn’t release details regarding the matter until Wednesday (April 5).

When police arrived, they found Santos lying in the middle of the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Santos was shot in the stomach, as well as in the waist, an arrest report states. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

He told an officer he was attacked by several people on the parking lot at the club, and moments later, the driver of a red Nissan truck, shot a gun into the air before firing six shots at him, the report states.

Another man at the scene, Brayan Adalid-Lozano, 23, was reportedly stabbed in the neck. It’s thought he was stabbed by Santos after he and another man beat Santos during a game of pool.

Adalid is also in the Sebastian County Detention Center on an ICE hold, as he too is an undocumented immigrant, according to police. He also faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution after reportedly lying to officers about what happened at the club, and also a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. Same as Hernandez, he has no bond.