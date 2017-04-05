EF-2 Tornado In Missouri Leaves Behind Path Of Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCDONALD COUNTY, Missouri (KFSM) -- Two tornadoes tore through Southwest Missouri Tuesday night (April 4), leaving several to deal with damage in Goodman, Missouri in McDonald County.

Goodman is about half way between Joplin and Bella Vista. An EF-2 tornado hit the town and stayed on the ground there for 10 to 15 minutes.

Goodman Elementary, a fire station and several homes in the area were damaged by the storm.

A second tornado reportedly touched down east of Neosho, Missouri in Newton County around 7 p.m. Tuesday, causing some damage in the area of Crowder College and the airport.

Several emergency management crews worked through the night to make sure people in the area got the help they needed.

"We're getting the shelter situation set up for anyone needing shelter due to their home being damaged," said McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten.

School is canceled for all Neosho Schools. Goodman Elementary is in that district even though it’s outside of Neosho city limits.

"They've been doing health checks on kids from Goodman, and so far we have no reported injuries," said Meagan Spangler with Neosho Schools.

The National Weather Service out of Springfield is in the area to assess the damage.