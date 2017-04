GOODMAN, Missouri (KFSM) — Tyson Foods will be serving meals in Goodman, Missouri in an effort to aid victims and volunteers of the recent tornado.

The meals will be served starting mid-afternoon and until further notice, according to a Facebook post from Tyson Foods.

The cook teams were originally set up at the Goodman City Hall but have now moved to Goodman First Baptist Church at 144 E Main Street.

Check the Tyson Foods Facebook page or the twitter account for timely updates.