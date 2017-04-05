Viewers Surprise Special Needs Man With Two New Bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Hershel Cox is legally blind and suffers from a mental disability. He and his 70-year-old father share a bike that they take in shifts to dumpster dive for cans.

At the end of the week, what they've collected totals to about $30 they use to buy groceries. Every once in a while if they've had a good week, they treat themselves to a pizza.

Michael Grindstaff created the Facebook post last week that helped Hershel recover his stolen bike.

"Its like you wake up and you're not in your house anymore because someone stole it. I mean that would be devastating," said Grindstaff, he believes everyone could learn something from the way Hershel carries himself.

"He's learned not to expect and that's something that I don't think I can name another person besides Hershel that doesn't expect something," said Grindstaff.

After the story aired, 5NEWS viewers took action to help Hershel. Two anonymous donors bought a brand new bike for Hershel and his father.

"I can't wait to get the other one and me and my dad can go bike riding together hunting cans and go on that bike trail," said Hershel.

For Grindstaff, he said being a part of the process was a blessing in disguise.

"I'm blessed to have him in my life not the other way around the way I see it," Grindstaff said.

You can donate cans to Hershel and his father at the following locations:

Take 2 Rentals in Springdale and Rogers

Lewis & Clark in Fayetteville

Phat Tire in Springdale

Berry Street Church on the corner of Berry Street and Huntsville in Springdale