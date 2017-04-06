Adventure Arkansas: Tri Cycle Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here with this week’s Adventure Arkansas, we are at Tri Cycle Farms and its Arkansas Gives Day, let’s head down to the garden and check things out!

"I think that the adventure is the agrarian recreation and the connection with our hands in the soil, connecting to nature, that is right below our feet,” said Bennett.

Don Bennett, Founder and Director of Tri Cycle Farms, is passionate about feeding our community and accomplishes it, one row at a time.

“This neighborhood has 7,000 people who are living below the level of poverty and I think we can do something about that together,” said Bennett.

And if you couldn’t make it to the open house on Thursday, April 6th.

“It is just one day out of our 365 that we are here working,” said Bennett

And he encourages visitors and volunteers.

“Many hands make light work and we can certainly I think grow a food city together,” said Bennett.

And he hopes after you visit, you will be back.

“Just come out and connect to a place in the heart of Fayetteville and hopefully it’s in your hearts too,” said Bennett.

They have weekend educational courses as well.

“This weekend is Patrice Gross he is going to teach us how to make a garden, no till in 30 minutes and you are going to be able to get your hands dirty doing this one,” said Bennett.

They take pride in educating the younger generations as well!

“I think it is really important that we share that connection with our children so that they know that potatoes grow in the ground, that peas are in pods, and that working the in the garden together is a form of community and family,” said Bennett.

“The fact that we have lost that much of a connection to it, make it that much more of an adventure and discovery,” said Bennett

So he is blazing the trail getting us back to the basics.

“Let’s get back to our roots, growing food and then making sure that our neighbors in need, have none,” said Bennett.

And planting seeds in the soil has a larger impact than just growing food.

“Not only do we get to know our food and know this environment, but we also get to know each other and I think that connection is what makes community through soil so important," said Bennett.

For this week’s Adventure Arkansas, I’m Megan Graddy.

