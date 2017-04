Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- ArkansasGives raised $5,602,556 on Thursday (April 6) for nonprofit organizations across the state.

ArkansasGives is a 12-hour online giving event sponsored by the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Donors were able to make a donation to the charity of their choice online and almost 15,000 donations were made.

More than 900 nonprofit organizations throughout Arkansas were involved in the fundraising campaign.