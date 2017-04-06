Being Tired Can Increase Food Cravings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's obviously important to make sure you get a good night's sleep, but this morning there's another reason why.

Being tired could make you eat more!

A new study found that being sleep-deprived heightens our sense of smell when we're around food.

And because odor is one of the main ways we experience food, that could make you eat and consume more, even when you're not hungry.

Previous studies have shown that lack of sleep can weaken your ability to resist cravings for high-fat foods.

