Big To Do On Highway 22 Sale Offers 67 Miles Of Deals In River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) – Bargain Hunters have miles of deals to sort through starting Wednesday (April 5) as the Big To Do on Highway 22 sale has returned to the River Valley.

The area-wide yard sale on Highway 22 stretches all the way from Barling to Dardanelle -- that's 67 miles worth of stuff to check out. You’ll find people selling antiques, treasures, clothes, and furniture until Saturday (April 8), the last day of the sale.

The sale is a big hit with locals, but it also brings in people from out of town looking for diamonds in the rough.

The sale is headquartered in the city of Paris, and folks in the community are also hosting a city-wide yard sale this week just off the highway. City leaders at the Paris Chamber of Commerce said folks are looking forward to this because they enjoy it, and it’s chance for the community to come together.

“It does bring a lot of people together because we do get a lot of people that call about things and do go around to the different businesses asking about where to set up,” said Jennifer Harris, with the Paris Chamber of Commerce.

City leaders throughout the area want to remind everyone to be careful coming to the area with all the extra traffic. If you’re just driving through, make sure to watch for people on the side of the road.