Federal Judge Blocks Execution Of Arkansas Death Row Prisoner

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A federal judge has ordered a hold on the execution of a death row inmate on Thursday (April 6).

U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr. ordered a stay of execution for Jason McGehee, who was set to be put to death on April 27, according to court documents.

McGehee is one of eight prisoners who are scheduled to be put to death within 10 days in April.

The judge’s order comes one day after the Arkansas Parole Board voted to recommend McGehee be granted clemency by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. The judge ruled the state didn’t have enough time to consider the parole board’s recommendation, which is why he ordered the hold on McGehee’s execution.

Following the order, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the following statement:

“The victims’ families have waited far too long to see justice for their loved ones, and today’s decision from Judge Marshall allows all but one of the scheduled executions to move forward. Attorney General Rutledge will respond to any and all challenges that might occur between now and the executions as the prisoners continue to use all available means to delay their lawful sentences.”

Part of Arkansas’ supply of lethal execution drugs will expire at the end of the month.