Legendary Comic Don Rickles Dead At 90
BREAKING: Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.
He was 90 years old.
Rickles had an expansive career, and was best known for being an insult comic. He also had myriad acting credits, with roles including Mr. Potato Head in “Toy Story” and Crapgame in “Kelly’s Heroes.”
2 comments
arnold fudpucker
A funny guy that knew how to make us laugh at ourselves. He would never make it today in this snowflake of a society that is so determined to be offended at every wisp of the wind. That is the legacy the libs and freaks are trying to leave us with I fear.
gooberpyle
He was a very funny man who enjoyed making us laugh at ourselves. Rest in Peace