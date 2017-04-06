Legendary Comic Don Rickles Dead At 90

Posted 1:23 pm, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:32PM, April 6, 2017

Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI

BREAKING: Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

Rickles had an expansive career, and was best known for being an insult comic. He also had myriad acting credits, with roles including Mr. Potato Head in “Toy Story” and Crapgame in “Kelly’s Heroes.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments