Legendary Comic Don Rickles Dead At 90

BREAKING: Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

Rickles had an expansive career, and was best known for being an insult comic. He also had myriad acting credits, with roles including Mr. Potato Head in “Toy Story” and Crapgame in “Kelly’s Heroes.”