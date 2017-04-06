Local Nonprofits Benefit As Arkansas Gives Kicks Off

Posted 8:23 am, April 6, 2017, by

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s a day of giving back to hundreds of local nonprofits across The Natural State as the Arkansas Gives campaign kicks off Thursday (April 6).

More than 900 nonprofit organizations throughout  Arkansas are hoping to raise thousands of dollars during Arkansas Gives.

This campaign is a one day event that makes it easy to give to a local nonprofit of your choice. Many nonprofit organizations already struggle raising money on their own while trying to do good for the community.

This one day can really make a difference and help grow these organizations for this year. Last year more than $4 million was raised throughout the state of Arkansas, and this year they’re hoping to double that.

Folks have until 8 p.m. to donate money. When you donate to the charity of your choice, the charity gets entered into a bonus pool with bonus prizes.

To look at the full list of nonprofits involved in Arkansas Gives, CLICK HERE.

