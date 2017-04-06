× Nearly 600,000 GSK Inhalers Recalled Nationwide

ZEBULON, N.C. (KFSM) — Nearly 600,000 inhalers have been recalled across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The inhalers were made by company GlaxoSmithKline, LLC, also known as GSK, which is based in the United Kingdom. The recalled inhalers have a defective delivery system, with a number of units “out of specification results for leak rate.”

GSK voluntarily recalled the inhalers, which were made at a plant in Zebulon, North Carolina. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the recall as a class II, meaning the products might cause a temporary or reversible health problem, or pose only a slight threat of serious adverse health consequences.

The affected products are described as Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg per actuation, 200 Metered Inhalations, Net Wt. 18 g inhalers, RX only. The inhalers have expiration dates of March or April 2018, and include the following lot numbers: 6ZP9848, 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944.

