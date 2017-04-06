Northwest Arkansas Naturals Dedicate Opening Day To Educating Community About Strokes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The tenth season of Naturals baseball kicks off Thursday (April 6) at 6:25 p.m. The team is partnering with AR SAVES (Arkansas Stroke Assistance Through Virtual Emergency Support) and hosting Strike Out Stroke Night.

Arkansas ranks sixth in stroke death rates, and AR SAVES is working to continue decreasing that number. On opening night, there will be booths set up around Arvest Ballpark to help educate fans about strokes and other neurological injuries and diseases.

A huge inflatable Mega Brain will be on display for people to walk through and tour the inside of a human brain.

The Naturals have partnered with AR SAVES for several years, and general manager Justin Cole said it's a great event every year.

"I think it has a great message," said Cole. "We love partnering with them, they bring a lot of energy for opening day."

Dr. Margaret Tremwel, Washington Regional Medical Center neurologist, will fly in by helicopter to deliver the ball for the first pitch.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and you can get tickets here.