Springdale man arrested in connection with sexual abuse

Posted 10:59 am, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, April 6, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was arrested Wednesday (April 5) in connection with sexually abusing a woman since she was a child, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Charles Hudspeth, 43, faces one charge of rape. Hudspeth is free after posting a $10,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.

The woman told police Hudspeth began sexually abusing her when she was 5 years old, according to the report. The woman said the abuse lasted until her senior year of high school and that Hudspeth threatened to punish her if she didn’t comply with his requests.

Hudspeth admitted to the woman’s family that he had molested her after being confronted about the abuse in 2016, according to the report. Details of the assault provided by the woman’s family matched her statements to police, the report said.

Hudspeth has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday (April 7) in Washington County Circuit Court.

 

