41st Annual Hogeye Marathon Kicks Off Saturday With Major Road Closures

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Hogeye Marathon is celebrating 41 years, but runners will be heading through Springdale for the first time ever.

The new course will take runners past the city's five major parks and, as in previous years, will include a portion of the Lake Fayetteville Trail.

There is no race day registration, but you can register at the expo on Friday (April 7) at the Holiday Inn. For more information on volunteering or to register online click here.

The course will run through Johnson and Fayetteville, but it will mainly be on Springdale streets.

Here's a list of the road closures happening Saturday (April 8).