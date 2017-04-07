41st Annual Hogeye Marathon Kicks Off Saturday With Major Road Closures

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Hogeye Marathon is celebrating 41 years, but runners will be heading through Springdale for the first time ever.
The new course will take runners past the city's five major parks and, as in previous years, will include a portion of the Lake Fayetteville Trail.
There is no race day registration, but you can register at the expo on Friday (April 7) at the Holiday Inn. For more information on volunteering or to register online click here.
The course will run through Johnson and Fayetteville, but it will mainly be on Springdale streets.
Here's a list of the road closures happening Saturday (April 8).
- Emma, From Shiloh to Railroad Tracks 6:50am-1:30 pm
- Emma to Old Missouri 6:30 to 7:30 am
- North bound Johnson Rd from Johnson Mill to Don Tyson- until runners have cleared- 7:45-10:00 am approximate
- Elmore from Main St to Johnson Rd-7:45-10:00 am approximate
- Hewitt from Main St to Elmore-8-10:15 approximate
- Watkins from 56th St to 48th St- 8:15-11:15 am
- Chapman St. from 40th St to Carle-y closed to through traffic- 8:15-11:45 am approximate
- Chapman from Carley to Johnson Rd- 8:15-11:45 am approximate
- Spring St between Emma & Johnson- 7:00 am-10:00 am
- Holcomb between Meadow and Emma- 6:50 am- 1:45 pm
- Johnson Ave from Shiloh to Spring open but limited- until runners have cleared
- Meadow from Main to Commercial open but limited- until runners have cleared