Bentonville Students Showcase Their Projects

Posted 3:46 pm, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 03:52PM, April 7, 2017

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville students were spotlighted Thursday (April 6) for their work on projects set to prepare them for life after high school and college.

Students in the Ignite Professional Studies Program spent last year learning unique skills in a hands on environment for professions like information technology, construction, digital design and photography, digital video production and health sciences, according to a press release.

Program participants revealed their individual projects to school administrators, parents and local business during the showcase event.

The Ignite Professional Studies Program was developed to provide students with real, relevant learning experiences in collaboration with regional businesses, non-profits and industry professionals, according Leslee Wright, Bentonville Public Schools spokeswoman.

Students in the program gain valuable technical and professional skills through professional-based projects, mentorships and internships while earning concurrent credit to fast-forward their post-secondary plans, Wright said.

