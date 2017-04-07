Crawford County Man Arrested After Child Porn Investigation

Posted 4:52 pm, April 7, 2017, by

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A Crawford County man was arrested on Friday (April 7) after a cybertip led officers to find a collection of child pornography, a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office states.

Richard Saxton, 65, was arrested after the Van Buren Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant to an address north of Van Buren city limits.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The release states that there were hundreds of pictures found during the search warrant and due to the nature of the pictures, it is believed that there may be possible victims known by Saxton.

Police said he is believed to have multiple profiles on various social media sites.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 474-2261.

