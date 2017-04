× Fayetteville Police Ask For Help Identifying Woman Using Stolen Identity

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police need some help identifying a woman who is suspected of using stolen information when she was caught shoplifting.

The woman pictured is facing charges of shoplifting and identity theft, according to a Fayetteville Police Department Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to contact police at 479-587-3555, or send the department a direct message on Facebook.