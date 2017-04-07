Fort Smith Man Injured In Wreck Speaks Out About Dangers Of Distracted Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local man's life was forever changed by a distracted driver and he's speaking out about his experience as part of Distracted Driver Awareness Month.

"In about five seconds, my whole life was turned upside down," Don Moore said.

Nearly two years ago, Moore was taking his usual route to the gym on Towson Ave. when he was hit by a truck.

"[The driver] was driving a delivery truck and he had a load on his truck and there were some problems with his load," Moore said. "He was kind of looking at traffic behind him and he wasn't paying attention to what was in front of him and that's why I got hit."

Moore suffered a severe leg injury. Five days after the wreck, doctors amputated his leg.

"It's kind of turned my world upside down," Moore said. "I was an active person and this thing, I've got a very good prosthetic, but it's not my leg back. I'd rather have my leg back."

Moore's lawyer, Joey McCutchen now visits local schools to teach kids about distracted driving in hopes the students will share that information with drivers they know.

"Don's experience is very typical," McCutchen said. "You can be distracted for just a few seconds and the injuries can be so catastrophic."

McCutchen said distracted driving doesn't only mean texting.

"In five seconds, which it takes to send a text, you can travel over the length of a football field. It can involve a cell phone and include texting, but it can also be a dog in the backseat," McCutchen said. "It can be children who are not strapped in and you're paying attention to those."

Five seconds that changed Moore's life forever.

"You have to pay attention to what you're doing out there," Moore said. "You have to be careful."

McCutchen said distracting driving can lead to consequences including jail time.

The distracted driving program will be visiting Immaculate Conception, Cavanaugh and Fairview Elementary Schools this year.