Fort Smith Woman Accused Of Financial Identity Fraud

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman is accused of assuming another woman’s identity and using it to open a credit account at a local jewelry store.

Leticia Pineda, 30, of Fort Smith was arrested Friday (April 7) on suspicion of felony financial identity fraud. She was released on a $2,500 bond about two hours after being booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

Pineda was arrested on a warrant that stems from a matter that reportedly happened Feb. 27. Police were notified that a young couple arrived at Kay’s Jewelers in Central Mall and requested to open a credit account, an arrest report states.

An employee reportedly told police the woman, later identified by police as Pineda, assumed the identity of another woman by providing the victim’s driver’s license and social security number.

Pineda charged more than $5,235 onto an account she created when she assumed the victim’s identity, according to police.