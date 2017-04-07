× Man Arrested After Alleged Assault Of ‘Snitching’ Clerk Who Reported June Shoplifting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Pine Bluff man was arrested on Wednesday (April 5) after allegedly being an accomplice in the assault of a store clerk who reported a shoplifting in June 2016.

Cavishion Montavis Greer, 19, is facing accomplice to aggravated robbery and accomplice to second degree battery charges, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the warrant Greer and three others, one male and two female, went to the EZ Mart on North Leverett Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2016. A clerk overheard the other man, Taja Anderson, telling the group that he was going to go in and steal items.

Inside, the clerk saw the two men stealing items while the two women distracted the on-duty clerk, the report states.

After the group left, the clerk reported the thefts to the on-duty clerk, then left the store and started walking along Poplar Street.

The group pulled up behind the clerk in a silver SUV and the two men got out. According to the report, one of the men asked the clerk, “Did you just snitch on us?” and then they hit the clerk, knocking him unconscious.

Afterward, Anderson began punching and kicking the clerk’s face, chest and head while Greer went through the clerk’s pockets. Then the four took off in the vehicle.

Officers said $18.42 worth of merchandise had been stolen from the store, the document states.

The clerk was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and amnesia, the warrant states. He received seven staples on the crown of his head where officers believe he was hit with an object, and four stitches under his left eye.

The clerk told officers he didn’t notice anything missing from his pockets, but he was missing a necklace with a cross on it.

Anderson was arrested on June 5, 2016 after getting involved in an unrelated fight. Greer was identified a few days later, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. However, the warrant wasn’t served on Greer until Wednesday.

Greer is in the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.