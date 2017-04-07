New Pill Could Replace Injections For Vaccines

A new pill is delivering vaccine type drugs that would normally need to be administered with an injection.

The capsule is inserted into the mouth against the cheek where it releases a jet stream of drugs.

It's called MucoJet and the research is still in its early stages.

If it works it could completely change the way vaccines and some other drugs are delivered.

The technology could prove to be a game changer during a health crisis when large groups of people need to be treated quickly.

