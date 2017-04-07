× Ohio Man Accused Of Using Counterfeit Money In Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he used counterfeit money at three Northwest Arkansas businesses, according to federal court documents.

A federal grand jury in March indicted Michael Joseph Pickard on three counts of uttering counterfeit obligations or securities.

Pickard, 44, is accused of spending $600 in fake $20 bills in January at a Dillard’s Department Store, Home Depot and Hobby Lobby, according to the indictment. He was arrested March 28 by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The court documents don’t say what Pickard attempted to buy. The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on Pickard’s case outside of the indictment.

Pickard was being held Friday (April 7) in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. His trial is set for May 8 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

If convicted, Pickard faces an undetermined fine or up to 20 years in prison, according to U.S. Code Annotated 472.