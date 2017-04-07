× Razorbacks Handle LSU In Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- No.15 Arkansas slugged their way past No.13 LSU Friday night 9-3 to win their fourth straight SEC opener of the season.

Blaine Knight (5-1) continued to prove that he is Mr.Friday night. The right-hander handled LSU’s offense for six straight scoreless innings. In his outing, he held the SEC’s second-best hitting team to just three hits. Barrett

Arkansas was also able to bring the firepower to Baum Stadium. Eric Cole got the Razorbacks going offensively. In the bottom of the second, the sophomore smashed a solo shot to put the Hogs on the scoreboard, from there on the bats started rolling for Arkansas. Cole once again made the most of his at-bat, doubling to left center in the bottom of the fifth inning to score Carson Shaddy. Jax Biggers followed with a double to score Cole.

Arkansas added to their lead in the sixth inning. Shaddy singled up the middle to score Dominic Fletcher. With Shaddy at second, Jared Gates brought him home after firing a dinger to right field. The Razorbacks bolstered a 6-0 lead going into the seventh inning. The Tigers didn’t score until Jordan Romero’s RBI single in the middle of the seventh.

LSU Starting pitcher Alex Lange got his third loss of the season for allowing three runs off six hits in 4.1 innings.

Arkansas (25-6,8-2) will play LSU in game two of the weekend series tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network+.