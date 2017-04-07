× Single Event Bentonville Film Festival Tickets Now On Sale

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Single-event tickets for the Bentonville Film Festival went on sale on Friday (April 7).

People can buy tickets to single film screenings, panels or other events throughout the festival running May 2-7. Festival passes went on sale in March.

This year there will be 18 short films and 38 feature-length films and documentaries in the competition. There will also be four entries of four episodic and web series content.

Mission-oriented studio films, including The Weinstein Company’s “Three Generations” and Marvel’s highly anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” will also be on the lineup this year.

