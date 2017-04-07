× Sooners’ QB Baker Mayfield Pleads Not Guilty

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Oklahoma starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield pleaded not guilty to charges he is facing after being arrested in Fayetteville on February 24.

His lawyer entered the plea on his behalf on the phone Friday morning (April 7).

The Sooner senior is facing charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

According to the incident report, a Fayetteville officer was flagged down near the intersection of West and Dickson at 2:29 a.m.

While speaking with Mayfield, the Oklahoma quarterback was said to be “yelling profanities and was causing a scene,” the report states. The incident report also stated that Mayfield had trouble walking down stairs and had slurred speech.

At one point during the conversation with police, Mayfield started to walk away and then ran from police, according to the report.

Mayfield was chased and eventually tackled to the ground, the report stated.