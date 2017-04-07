× Two Accused Of Trafficking Several Pounds Of Meth Nabbed In Sequoyah County

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Two men are accused of trafficking nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine through Sequoyah County.

Rene’ Dorado Estrada, 29, and Salvador Anguiano Fernandez, 30, both of California are facing felony drug charges in connection with trafficking six-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine.

The two were arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday (April 6) along Interstate 40, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Steven Jenkins and K9 Joi of the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the two men and reportedly found seven pounds of meth in the vehicle during a search.

When questioned, Estrada and Fernandez had conflicted stories about their travel plans, but it’s thought the drug was being transported from California to Florida, according to the Sheriff’s Office.