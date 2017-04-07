× Benton County Sheriff: Carol Davidson Died From Overdose, RoseMarry Likely Died From Starvation

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office revealed the likely cause of death for a missing Siloam Springs woman and child who were found dead in February.

Carol and RoseMarry Davidson went missing on Nov. 12, 2016, prompting a weeks-long search.

Carol Davidson’s death was ruled an accidental overdose from methamphetamine use and hypothermia, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins. RoseMarry’s death is still unknown, but was likely due to starvation and hypothermia.

Jenkins said their bodies were located just outside the search area.

