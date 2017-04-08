41st Annual Hogeye Marathon Takes Over Downtown Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- It was an early morning Saturday (April 8) for those participating in this year’s Hogeye Marathon. The race is celebrating its 41st year as the oldest marathon in the state of Arkansas at a new location in downtown Springdale.

The course ran through Johnson and Fayetteville, but it was mainly on Springdale streets.

Experienced Hogeye runner Tommy Clark said he looks forward to breaking in the new route and starting a lasting tradition with his son.

"He’s a track person so I thought I’d bring him out. He's used to running two miles in track in junior high so I thought he’d try the 5k and see what he can do with it,” said Clark. His son finished third overall in the 5k race and looks forward to coming back next year.

The marathon has multiple races, including the 26.2 mile marathon, half-marathon, a 5K and a four-person relay that attracts all skill levels for local runners and runners from around the world.

”Oh, we had people coming from as far away as Australia this year. We had people from California, New York, Pittsburgh and lots of different areas in the country,” said race director Tabby Holmes.

Next year the Hogeye hopes to become a regional marathon staple.

