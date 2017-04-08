× First Scrimmage In The Books For Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It was clear Bret Bielema wanted to give his top two running backs a full day worth of work on Saturday and the pair did not disappoint.

Rawleigh Williams III and Devwah Whaley were affective as the Arkansas starting offense had plenty of success against the Razorbacks’ starting defense in Saturday’s scrimmage inside Razorback Stadium.

“Anytime you go ones vs ones, twos vs twos, we want the best competition so if one has the success the other is obviously not going to,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “But I think Rawleigh and Devwah are two of the better backs in the SEC hopefully.”

One of the elements that jumped out on Saturday was the yards after contact the running game gained but some of that can be credited to a handcuffed defense.

“I would not allow our guys to go low,” Bielema said. “You saw one guy went low early and I got all over him. I just don’t want to put our guys at risk so that really puts our defense at a disadvantage. It’s one of those things that we have to do it for safety wise but it really puts you at a disadvantage defensively for something like that.”

At a disadvantage today or not, big things are expected of sophomore defensive end Sosa Agim. The highly toted player showed flashes during his first season at Arkansas and now even more is being asked of him even though the defense is going through a schematic overhaul.

“Sosa is an active guy,” Bielema said. “He’s kind of a quick twitch guy so I think to get him to play hands and feet and move and do the things we’re asking him to do has been a little bit of a transition but a good one. He’s very good at certain things but we need to keep bringing his maturity and some things that can happen on the field and off the field but a talented player and the sky is the limit for him.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was practice number six of the spring, meaning Arkansas has nine more before their allotment runs out. The Red-White game is scheduled for April 29.